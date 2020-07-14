July 14: Woodbury County reports one new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 48 tests reported on Monday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:37 a.m. on July 14, there are a total of 3,360 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

SDHD mentions that 3,122 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 288 total hospitalizations that 237 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

