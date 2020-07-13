July 13: Woodbury County sees less than 10 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Monday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 67 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 9:10 a.m. on June 13, there are a total of 3,346 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

SDHD mentions that 3,111 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 286 total hospitalizations that 233 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories