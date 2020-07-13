July 13: Dakota County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

The total number of positive cases in Dakota County is 1,819.

Health officials reported one new deaths, raising the death toll to 39.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county’s health department said out of the 7,132 tests performed, 5,313 of them came back negative.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

