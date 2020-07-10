July 10: 19 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, more than 3,000 recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Friday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from 172 tests on Thursday.

The county’s health department also reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 44.

Photo Courtesy of the Siouxland District Health Department

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:46 a.m. on June 10, there are a total of 3,302 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

SDHD mentions that 3,089 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 285 total hospitalizations in the county, 232 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

