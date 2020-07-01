July 1: Woodbury County reports 12 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 118 tests that were reported on Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:20 a.m. on July 1, there are a total of 3,172 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 44.

Woodbury County has 122 active cases of COVID-19.

SDHD mentions that 3,006 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 270 total hospitalizations that 222 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.

