July 1: Dakota County reports two new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) have reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

Health officials said the total number of positive cases in Dakota County is 1,783.

There were no new deaths, keeping the county total at 36.

DCHD isn’t releasing the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

The DCHD said that they’ve seen a sustained decrease in cases and are transitioning into Phase II of the Directed Health Measure.

Health officials ask people to know the COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their health care provider should they develop any. Those symptoms fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, loss of taste, loss of appetite, loss of smell, and shortness of breath.

They also ask residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing hands often and sanitizing common areas.

Restrictions in Dakota County will be eased next week as the county moves to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this new phase, Dakota County along with three other Nebraska counties will be under new directed health measures.

Latest Stories