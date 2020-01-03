Julie Schoenherr sworn into office as member of Sioux City Council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The new year brings a new member of the Sioux City Council.

Julie Schoenherr was one of two people sworn into office Thursday morning.

The restaurant owner won her seat after edging out former councilwoman Rhonda Capron in the November election.

Schoenherr joins Alex Watters, Dan Moore, Pete Groetken and says there’s plenty of work ahead.

“I’m ready to learn, ready to absorb what I need to for this first year. So I’m excited to kind of find out what’s going on behind the scenes and what the processes are and ingraining myself in those things. And getting some of my thoughts and ideas on the table as well,” said Julie Schoenherr, City Council Member.

Mayor Bob Scott was also sworn into after winning his re-election campaign.

Scott now holds the record for longest-serving mayor in Sioux City history.

