SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A judge has ruled in favor with Woodbury County landowners against a carbon dioxide pipeline that had sued to be able to conduct a survey on the landowners’ property.

Friday, District Court Judge Roger Sailer denied a temporary injunction by Navigator-Heartland Greenway filed against William and Vicki Hulse of Moville.

The Hulses have twice prevented Navigator employees from surveying their property. The land lies inside an area Navigator wants to use for the proposed pipeline.

Navigator filed suit in early September against the Hulses who then filed a counterclaim. Navigator then filed a motion for a temporary injunction to gain access to the Hulses’ land to conduct a survey for one of three proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa.

Navigator filed petitions for injunctive relief regarding Iowa Code 479B.15, which reads as follows.

Entry for land surveys. After the informational meeting or after the filing of a petition if no informational meeting is required, a pipeline company may enter uponprivate land for the purpose of surveying and examining the land to determine direction or depth of pipelines by giving ten days’ written notice by restricted certified mail to the landowner as defined in section 479B.4 and to any person residing on or in possession of the land. The entry for land surveys shall not be deemed a trespass and may be aided by injunction. The pipeline company shall pay the actual damages caused by the entry, survey, and examination. 95 Acts, ch 192, §42 HAZARDOUS LIQUID PIPELINES AND STORAGE FACILITIES, §479B.15

Salier noted that the statue uses the word “may” in the statute allows for discretionary authority. the judge then highlights an Iowa Supreme Court ruling where the court ruled that a “statutory grant of authority to issue an injunction under [Iowa law} did not displace the traditional equitable principles.”

In his ruling, Salier also points out that it is unusual for a temporary injunction to be “identical to the relief sought in the underlying Petition.” He noted that Navigator filed a petition against the Hulses, the Hulses answered and then counterclaimed, and then Navigator filed a temporary injunction, and those actions were not unusual.

Salier argued that if he were to grant the temporary injunction that Navigator, they would be able to do what they sought in the original petition and then go “whistling down the road with no need for further litigation.” Meanwhile, the Hulses would never be able to “litigate the merits” of their counterclaim. He added that a temporary injunction is an “extraordinary remedy that should be granted only with great caution, deliberation, and sound discretion,” ending with saying that this temporary injunction does not fit.

The judge also ordered that the two parties’ counsel will have to meet to set a time for the trial of the petition and the counterclaim.