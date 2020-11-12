Judge reaches verdict in bench trial of man accused of murdering woman in Sioux City hotel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The judge overseeing the trial of Jordan Henry has reached a decision, but the verdict won’t be known until next week.
Court douments show that the court has completed the findings, conclusions, and verdict, but the hearing of has been set for November 17 at 1:30 p.m.
The hearing will be done by video conference in accordance to rules set in response to the pandemic.
Henry’s bench trial started late July Henry previously waived his right to a jury trial
Jordan Henry, 30, is facing first-degree murder and arson charges in connection to the January 2019 death of Elizabeth Bockholt. He is accused of strangling Buckholt and setting her hotel room on fire.
