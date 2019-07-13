Judge: Nebraska man accuse of killing wife still a danger

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr is here with your Afternoon Forecast!

Good afternoon Siouxland! It’s been a beautiful day today with highs staying in the upper 80s and a nice breeze! Unfortunately these nice temperatures aren’t going to stick around long. It’s going to get hotter as we head into the rest of the weekend with highs in the 90s. Then as we head into the week, that heat is going to be sticking around with lots of sunshine and minimal rain chances. Temperatures this afternoon are being reported in the 80s across the area. We have a nice breeze coming from the SSE between 5 and 20 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off with some cloudy skies this morning and a few rain showers throughout the area, but as the afternoon progressed the skies started clearing up leading to mostly sunny skies. And tonight we will fall to a low of 68 with clear skies and winds dying down between 5 and 10 mph. And since it’s the weekend, lets take a look at that car wash forecast for tomorrow and the start of the week. Tomorrow and Monday will be ideal for washing your vehicles as it’s going to be really nice and warm. Waxing on Monday will be okay if you do it early in the day, because Tuesday we have a small chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Which is why you should be cautious if you plan on washing your car on Tuesday! For more details on when we could see some rain showers coming up and just how hot it’s going to get, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 pm.