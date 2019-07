A Sioux County judge has denied a request to dismiss charges against an Orange City man accused of burning LGBTQ books.

Paul Dorr is a religious activist who posted a video of himself burning books from the Orange City Public Library.

Dorr requested that they criminal mischief charges be dismissed on the grounds that library patron that lose books are not prosecuted. However, the magistrate ruled that Dorr failed to prove he was unfairly targeted by prosecutors.