Judge denies new trial for man in Sydney Loofe death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WILBER, Neb. (AP) – A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman won’t get a new trial.

Aubrey Trail had cited irregularities at the trial that ended with his being found guilty of murdering Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

One reason Trail’s attorney gave for seeking a new trial was that his client slashed his own throat in the courtroom.

In rejecting a request for a mistrial after the verdict, the judge said a defendant can’t cause his own mistrial. The same judge echoed that decision Monday in rejecting Trail’s bid for a new trial.

Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, is also charged in Loofe’s death and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories