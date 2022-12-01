HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A judge has left protection orders in place against the wife of the man accused of killing four people and then setting their homes on fire in Laurel, Nebraska.

At a Thursday hearing in Cedar County District Court, Judge Bryan Meismer ordered the protection orders shall remain in effect for one year since the original date of filing.

Three people filed protection orders against Carrie Jones in mid-November, saying she allegedly threatened to kill them. Carrie Jones is married to Jason Jones, the suspect facing multiple murder and arson charges in the death of four Laurel residents. It is alleged that the four murders took place at two different homes and that Jason Jones lit both homes on fire after the murders.

One of the three who filed a protection order on November 14 was the fiance of Michele Ebeling, one of the victims of the August 4 incident. He told the court he was cleaning out his fiancé’s house on September 17 when Carrie Jones allegedly began yelling at him before Carrie Jones allegedly threatened to kill him. He was later informed that Carrie Jones later bought a firearm.

The other two are a husband and wife who live about a block away. The two filed for a protection order against Carrie Jones on November 17. The two allege that Carrie Jones threatened them multiple times since the murders took place. The wife stated that she’s afraid to walk around town.

After receiving the protection orders, Carrie Jones requested a hearing.

The case against Jason Jones has been bound over from county court to district court with an arraignment set for January 23, 2023.