SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Scotland, South Dakota murder trial will not be held in Bon Homme County.

43-year-old Francis Lange is accused of murdering three people in November of 2021.

The judge in the case has approved a change of venue, meaning the case will now be handled in Yankton County.

Lange is scheduled to go on trial at the end of July. Prosecutors do *not plan to seek the death penalty.