SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of music’s memorable heavy metal bands will be making a stop in Sioux City.

According to a release, the heavy metal band Judas Priest will be performing at the Tyson Events Center on November 1 as part of their 50 Heavy Metal Years North American Tour.

Tickets go on sale on June 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online through Primebank or Tyson websites or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Judas Priest was originally formed in Birmingham, England in 1969 with founding members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing, and Ian Hill. The group gained recognition in 1974 with their hit album “Rocka Rolla” followed by “Sad Wings of Destiny” in 1976.

Since then, the band has released albums that made the group synonymous with “heavy metal.” They are known for being one of the first metal bands to exclusively wear leather and studs.