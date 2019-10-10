Journalist Bob Woodward speaks at Morningside College 2019 Waitt Lecture

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of people packed into the Eppley auditorium to hear American journalist Bob Woodward discuss “The State of the American Presidency” ahead of the 2019 Iowa caucus.

“I want to talk this evening about who Trump is. I think I spent the last number of years looking at him, writing about him and I think it’s really important we try to understand him,” said Woodward.

Woodward is known for uncovering truths as an investigative journalist. He has received many awards for his journalism and has success as an author of many books.

But Woodward was most known for his investigative journalism on the Watergate scandal during former President Nixon’s tenure in 1972.

He said today’s impeachment investigation is drastically different, largely due to changes in communication.

“In the Nixon case, it wasn’t that the impeachment was on television. The Senate Watergate hearings were covered gavel to gavel. It’s changed. Television and communication have changed,” said Woodward.

Morningside freshman student Keeley Thomas said it was fascinating to hear a first-hand account of how American politics have changed over the past 5 decades.

“It’s kind of crazy to hear such a huge influence on our history is at Morningside college. As a Morningside student, we think it as a smaller college, so we don’t think of it as somewhere where Bob Woodward would come and speak,” said Thomas.

Woodward has published books on nine of the most recent presidents.

His most recent book about President Trump in the White House sold more than 1.1 million copies in its first week.