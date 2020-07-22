Jordan Henry murder trial to start next week, open to public with restrictions

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A first-degree murder trial set for next week in Woodbury County court will be open to the public but with posted COVID-19 restrictions in place.

District 3 Judge Steven Andreasen ruled on motions concerning the trial of 30-year-old Jordan Henry of Sioux City.

The judge used Wednesday’s court session as a test run of sorts to ensure proper social distancing can be maintained when the trial begins.

“It’s not quite business as usual, but I am not going to limit the number of persons who can participate and view this trial. This is an open trial. It’s a public trial,” said Andreasen.

Henry is charged with first-degree murder of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

His bench trial remains on the schedule for July 28.

