Jordan Henry murder trial to start next week, open to public with restrictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A first-degree murder trial set for next week in Woodbury County court will be open to the public but with posted COVID-19 restrictions in place.
District 3 Judge Steven Andreasen ruled on motions concerning the trial of 30-year-old Jordan Henry of Sioux City.
The judge used Wednesday’s court session as a test run of sorts to ensure proper social distancing can be maintained when the trial begins.
“It’s not quite business as usual, but I am not going to limit the number of persons who can participate and view this trial. This is an open trial. It’s a public trial,” said Andreasen.
Henry is charged with first-degree murder of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.
His bench trial remains on the schedule for July 28.
