Jordan Henry murder trial started Tuesday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Sioux City, a high profile murder trial went underway Tuesday morning.

Jordan Henry, 30, is facing first-degree murder and arson charges in connection to the January 2019 death of Elizabeth Bockholt.

Henry is accused of strangling Buckholt and setting her hotel room on fire.

One witness gave a statement about that fatal night and recounts finding her friend.

“He opened the door, and it was solid black behind him and smoke came billowing out into the hall and just a strong smell, and then the smoke alarms went off throughout the hotel,” said Brenda Chaffin.

Henry previously waived his right to a jury trial and his bench trial will continue on Wednesday.