Business is popping for Jolly Time as sales skyrocket during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During the pandemic, sales for food have increased nationwide but for one Siouxland business, they’ve skyrocketed.

With more people staying at home and turning their living rooms into movie theaters, the owner of Jolly Time Popcorn, Garry Smith, said more popcorn is being popped since last March.

Smith said his sales have been through the roof. In order to keep up, the company ordered new equipment such as packing lines, which are expected to arrive within the next few months. Smith said that equipment will help the company speed up production.

It will also keeps Jolly Time employees from being overworked.

“Up until now, we’ve been working a lot of overtime, our production people, especially, have put in very long days for extended periods just so we can keep up with the increase in demand,” said Smith.

Although the new packing lines will help deal with the increased demand, Jolly Time Popcorn is facing another issue, the cost of raw materials. Smith says he believes it to be pandemic related.

“Yeah, sales are good but margins are much more difficult that about a year or more ago. “

Smith said nationwide, Jolly Time has seen a 10 percent increase in sales inside grocery stores, which makes up about 70 percent of their business.