SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty expecting mothers in Siouxland had a special baby shower thrown for them Friday.

The 2nd annual “Baby Blessings” was held at the Salvation Army with a “Taco ‘Bout a Baby” theme.

Captain Karissa Zumwalt said the idea for this event stems from their “Pathway of Hope” program who helps people in need.

“Families or even just singles can come in and just get help with budgeting or how to prepare meals or how to clean, those kinds of things and she saw this need with your moms and said ‘they aren’t getting these items that they need for their babies and what I cand o for them,” said Zumwalt.

Essential items like car seats, diapers, baby formula and more were donated and given to the new moms at the shower.