Johnson’s ATA Martial Arts holds a bully proof event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hollywood stunt man stopped by a local martial arts studio Saturday to teach kids how to defend themselves.

Chris Casamassa, most known for his role in 1995’s Mortal Kombat, stopped by Johnson’s ATA Martial Arts to teach kids how to beat bullies but not with violence. Casamassa’s lesson taught kids to beat the bullies by believing in themselves. He also provided a lesson for parents.

Chris said, “Bigger than that is that their parents care enough about them to bring them to an event like this because they know that bullying isn’t going away anytime soon and they care enough about their kids to bring them to this so for me that’s the big win because they’re recognizing it and they’re getting them the help they need.”

Chris hopes to teach a million kids by 2025. After Saturday’s lesson, he says he’s reached upwards of 60 thousand.