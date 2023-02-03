NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — After the former director of North Fork Area Transit allegedly misused more than $740,000, one foundation is offering its support.

The Johnny Carson Foundation agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to the transit agency.

It’s a way to help get rid of the agency’s existing debt and provide money for sustainability.

The funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated from local fundraising efforts between February 3 and February 28.

“We’re so grateful to the Johnny Carson Foundation for this support. Now we hope Norfolk and area businesses, organizations and individuals will help raise the needed matching funds,” said Corinne Donahue, NDOT Mobility Management Team.

Officials said the transit agency has about $590,000 in debt and unpaid invoices that needs to be resolve. If the full $1 million can be raised, the remaining money will go towards ensuring sustainability once transit services resume.

Those who want to help the agency with donations can drop checks off at any Elkhorn Valley Bank location or done online.

Authorities are currently searching for Jeffrey Stewart who is accused of misusing transit agency funds for personal use.

