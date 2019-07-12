Joe Biden to visit Siouxland next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former vice president and Democratic front-runner Joe Biden will be traveling to Iowa next week.

Biden will be stopping in Le Mars, Sioux City, and Council Bluffs during his three days swing through the Hawkeye state.

Biden says he will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.

He will start his trip out in central Iowa, visiting Des Moines and Waukee.

On Tuesday, July 16 Biden will be in Le Mars at a rural health care event. That will start at 3:00 p.m. After that wraps up, Biden will head to Sioux City for a community event. There is no information where that will be held at this time, but it will start at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here.

The following day, July 17, Biden will head south to Council Bluffs for another community event. That is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.