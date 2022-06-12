SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City have announced the upcoming performance of country artist and Grammy-nominee Jo Dee Messina inside Anthem.

Jo Dee Messina kicked off her career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that

immediately made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1

hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY Awards.

She is scheduled to perform on July 31.

Tickets went on sale on June 10 and can be purchased by visiting their website or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop.