SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to court documents, a lawsuit against Jim’s Burgers has been filed by the man who found a mouse in his burrito in February of 2020.

The documents state that Jim’s Burger’s failed to meet food and safety stands and that they had a duty to maintain and sanitize the restaurant. The lawsuit claims that the victim, Steven Miller, has sustained damages related to past and future mental pain and suffering as well as past and future medical expenses and out-of-pocket expenses.

This lawsuit comes two years after Miller found a mouse in his burrito while eating at the Gordon Drive location of Jim’s Burgers. Siouxland District Health confirmed that a mouse was found at the restaurant in a previous report.

Read the full court filing below.

The lawsuit is in its early stages and KCAU 9 will report more information as it becomes available.