Jimmy John’s open in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now ready to serve Siouxlanders in South Sioux City.

According to a release, the store is located at 904 Dakota Ave and is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of South Sioux City.

“This is our first store in South Sioux City and our fourth store in the Sioux City area. Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to the residents of South Sioux City,” said owner Tim McCabe. “Whether it’s in our new store, through our drive thru or ordered through our Freaky Fast Rewards® loyalty program – our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”

McCabe says he plans to hire around 15-20 employees. Anyone interested in applying can stop by the store, open daily from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm, and fill out an application.

The new Jimmy John’s in South Sioux City offers convenient catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at 402-241-5233, or order online at the Jimmy John’s website or through the Jimmy John’s mobile app.