Jewelry store moves out of Southern Hills Mall after 40 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After 40 years of calling the Southern Hills Mall home, Greenberg’s Jewelers decided it’s time for a change.

“Our lease came due, and really, we looked at the future of what was happening at the mall. We looked at a variety of different locations, and we loved the amount of traffic down at Sunnybrook,” co-owner Amy Greenberg-Sachnoff said.

That means yet another vacancy at the Southern Hills Mall. Commercial Broker Associate Jennifer Bass with CENTURY 21 ProLink says the situation mirrors a trend for malls nationwide–she calls it ‘the death of the dinosaur’.

“Many of them are being repurposed for sports arenas, large discount department stores, kind of like what you’ve seen with the discount department store that went into the former Younkers space,” Bass said.

The situation has been exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most people have gotten used to shopping online. I do think we’ll continue to see a trend of stores either moving out of the mall, or changing how they’re servicing their customers,” Bass said.

But Bass says even with repurposing plans, stores will still go where the people go.

“If downtown is going through a new surge, we’re going to have lots of apartments available, and lots more people on foot traffic downtown–so, that’s certainly a possibility,” Bass said.

In the meantime, Greenberg-Sachnoff says the move to Sunnybrook will pay off in the long run.

“Our goal has always been to be where our guests are. This store is going to take it to a whole new level,” Greenberg-Sachnoff said.