Jewelry robbery ends in pursuit through Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A pursuit ended in the Morningside area of Sioux City, and one person was arrested.

The Sioux City Police Department said the incident started after the suspect, later identified as Antony Perkins, 50, of Omaha, stole a watch valued at $20,700 from Gunderson’s Jewelry Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. An employee hit an alarm and then the suspect fled from the scene.

Not far from the jewelry store, police said that they found a vehicle that matched the description given to them. A pursuit ensued in Morningside area of Sioux City.

The pursuit ended in the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue when Perkins got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police later caught Perkins and arrested him. No one was injured during the incident. The stolen watch was also recovered.

Perkins was charged with first-degree theft, eluding and other charges related to the pursuit.

An investigation is ongoing.