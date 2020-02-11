Jewelry robbery ends in pursuit through Morningside

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A pursuit ended in the Morningside area of Sioux City, and one person was arrested.

The Sioux City Police Department said the incident started after the suspect, later identified as Antony Perkins, 50, of Omaha, stole a watch valued at $20,700 from Gunderson’s Jewelry Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. An employee hit an alarm and then the suspect fled from the scene.

Not far from the jewelry store, police said that they found a vehicle that matched the description given to them. A pursuit ensued in Morningside area of Sioux City.

The pursuit ended in the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue when Perkins got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police later caught Perkins and arrested him. No one was injured during the incident. The stolen watch was also recovered.

Perkins was charged with first-degree theft, eluding and other charges related to the pursuit.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories