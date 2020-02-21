Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Sioux City in May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jerry Seinfeld will be performing in Sioux City in early May.

Seinfeld will be performing his signature stand-up routine at 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Recently, Seinfeld has been performing shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency which is set to conclude in March of 2020.

Two of his most recent projects, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld”, have been critically acclaimed, with the Netflix special being nominated for an Emmy.

Tickets start at $50 and go on sale on February 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available by calling 712-279-4850, by visiting the Primebank Box Office, or by visiting their website.

