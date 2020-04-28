Jerry Seinfeld performance at Orpheum Theatre postponed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up performance scheduled for the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City has been postponed.

The performance was originally scheduled for May 7.

Event organizers at the Orpheum Theatre said those who have purchased tickets will be notified in the coming weeks with details about the new performance date.

All patrons are advised to hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. All tickets purchased for the performance will be honored for the rescheduled date, event organizers said.

Two of Seinfeld’s most recent projects, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” have been critically acclaimed with the Netflix special being nominated for an Emmy.

Refunds can be obtained by contacting the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.

