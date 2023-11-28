SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite multiple calls for his resignation, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor told fellow board members Tuesday night that he had no intentions of stepping down.

Taylor has been the target of both criticism and support following the conviction last week of his wife Kim Taylor on federal election fraud charges. At Tuesday’s meeting, Taylor was asked to defend his position not to resign.

Kim Taylor was found guilty of 52 federal counts of voter fraud. The charges stem from the 2020 election, when her husband was on the ballot. Since then, Jeremy Taylor has been asked by three fellow board members to resign.

Those requests came to a head during Tuesday’s meeting. Not only are fellow supervisors asking for Taylor’s resignation, but County Auditor Patrick Gill is asking supervisors to approve a request of the Iowa Attorney General to conduct an investigation into Jeremy Taylor’s actions.

These actions are regarding three elections in 2020: the June 2nd, 2020 primary election, the July 7th, 2020 Board of Supervisors District 2 special election, and the Nov. 3rd, 2020 general election.

“And be it further resolve that if warranted,” Gill said, “the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors request the Iowa Attorney General file a petition for the removal of Jeremy Taylor from the office of Woodbury County Supervisor.”

Gill advised supervisors that only Iowa’s attorney general has the power to remove someone from office.

Taylor currently serves as Vice Chairman of the county board. He said he is willing to step away from those responsibilities, but is not planning on leaving the board of supervisors.

“I filled in for the chair last week for a nearly three hour meeting, but if that’s not something that you want me to continue in as far as that role I completely respect that,” he said. “And so I will step down from that role if that’s what’s desired. But I will work hard to continue to complete my term, and then I’m going to focus on my family.”

Chairman Matthew Ung first requested Taylor’s resignation last week. Following Tuesday night’s meeting, Ung confirmed that Taylor’s resignation would be on next week’s agenda for Dec. 5th’s meeting.

“I’m a little surprised to hear that he is going to serve out the remainder of his term,” he said. “I don’t know how you can do that when you know that three of your fellow Republican board members have been publicly calling for you to resign. I don’t see a world where the husband does not know what the wife is doing. In my experience, I always knew what my wife was doing to help my campaign.”

The supervisors and County Auditor Gill weren’t the only ones to address Jeremy Taylor at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting. During public comments, people on both sides of the issue spoke.

“This man represents 20 percent of this county,” resident Doyle Turner said. “Nobody should attempt to usurp the vote of the 20 percent of this population of this county. This is what elections are for.”

“You’re supposed to be above reproach, you’re not,” resident Craig Levine said. “You had to know what you wife was doing. She was convicted of that. If you had any dignity you would step down. That’s all I have to say”

As for Kim Taylor, she remains free on bond. A sentencing date has not been scheduled and there is no word if she will appeal last week’s 52 guilty verdicts.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis did not attend today’s meeting. He is currently working on an unrelated trial.