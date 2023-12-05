SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned Tuesday from his position as vice-chair of the county Board of Supervisors while remaining as a county supervisor.

Jeremy Taylor’s resignation was approved unanimously. Supervisor Mark Nelson voted unanimously as the vice-chair for the rest of the 2023 session. Supervisor and Board Chair Ung said would be available for the Dec. 12 and 19 meetings, so the appointment would likely never need to be acted upon.

KCAU 9 reported Thursday that Jeremy Taylor was set to resign from the position as Jeremy Taylor has resisted calls to resign, even from fellow board members, as the 5th District Woodbury County Supervisor. He did say thought that he was willing to step away from the responsibilities as vice chair of the board on Nov. 28.

Calls for Jeremy Taylor to resign came after his wife, Kim Taylor, was found guilty on Nov. 21 of more than 50 counts of federal election fraud charges. The fraud charges stem from when Jeremy Taylor was a candidate for U.S. Representative of Iowa’s 4th District in June 2020 and again during the 2020 general election when he successfully ran for Woodbury County Supervisor, the seat he now holds. A trial brief in Kim Taylor’s case identified Jeremy Taylor as an “unindicted co-conspirator.”

In the Nov. 28 Supervisor meeting, County Auditor Patrick Gill asked supervisors to approve a request of the Iowa Attorney General to investigate Jeremy Taylor’s actions. Tuesday night, the board decided to not take any action on that resolution.

Supervisor Dan Bittinger said the prospect sets what he called a “dangerous president.”

At the tail end of the meeting during board concerns, Jeremy Taylor addressed the board and public.

I wanted to just make a statement in response to some of the statements that have been made tonight. [I was] elected by the people of this county to do a job and I take that very seriously and work hard to do the absolute best job I can. They hold us accountable every four years. I’m appreciative tonight about weighing in what the right thing is for any other elected official and I’m appreciative of the process that is in the hands of the people, as it always should be. Not the auditor or the board majority, though I do respect each one of your opinions. But it also respects the due process of every individual. So, I understand and am appreciative of the tone and tenor of the newspaper editorial regarding my family. And I’m appreciateve of those in the community who know us and have stood by us and deeply moved by them. So, I will continue to evaluate their best every day and work hard in my elected office. So, thank you very much. Woodbury County 5th District Supervisor Jeremy Taylor

This is a developing story.