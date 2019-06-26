Jensen Subaru gives care packages to kids at Siouxland Regional Cancer Center

Kids fighting cancer got to enjoy Christmas in June thanks to a Siouxland car dealership.

The kids at the Siouxland Regional Cancer Center received blankets and other gifts from Jensen Subaru. It was a nice surprise for the kids and gave them a break from treatment.

Jensen Subaru employees said they love the chance to give back.

“Well there’s no greater feeling than to give back to your local community and again Subaru allows us to choose a local chapter so again we are very proud, very honored to be able to give back locally here in Siouxland,” Jensen Subaru Sales Manager Troy Fuller said.

The donations is part of Subaru’s national Share the Love campaign.