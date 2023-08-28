SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Teachers at Riverside Elementary just got a surprise boost in funding.

Jensen Subaru through Subaru’s Adopt A Classroom Program has donated $5,000 to Riverside Elementary School. The funds will be split among 10 teachers in each grade and used to purchase much-needed items for them and their coworker’s classrooms.

KCAU 9 spoke to one of the second-grade teachers about having to provide for her students

“There times when it’s challenging and my husband will say ‘where’s that money coming from,’ but for the most part its, I know what its going for, and its going to benefit the kids that I have in my classrooms so that’s what makes it worthwhile,” 2nd Grade Teacher Denise Jensen said.

Jensen Subaru has been a part of the Adopt A Classroom Program for five years and has donated over $25,000 to area schools through it.