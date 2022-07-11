JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – Sunday was the final day for an annual event, closing with the Greg Gagner Memorial Car Show.

The Annual Jefferson Days of ’59 boasted an assortment of fun and family-friendly activities, especially for those who love a sweet ride!

There were 77 classic, muscle, and other types of cars parked along Mainstreet for hundreds of visitors to admire.

The Days of ’59 Chairman said the car show isn’t only a way for owners to show their prized possessions.

“It’s a great way for the community to come together and see each other. I, a lot of people don’t see each other that often, maybe once a year. Everybody comes in from the surrounding area,” said Chairman Thomas Elledge.

Cash prizes were awarded to the best in the show, oldest entry, people’s choice, and “Greg’s Choice” categories. The first 100 people who signed up for the car show got a dash plaque.

“I brought four of my cars up and it’s just a beautiful day to be out and check out all the cars that are here,” said Glenn Waid, who has attended the show five times.

People from all over Siouxland, even the country, gathered at the event to celebrate all week long. The car show was the last gathering of the festivities.

“This is my first year, because we’re from Florida, so this is my first year doing this one,” said Trey Edminson, “Car people are the best, you know, you can talk to anybody about their car, and they’ll talk to you all day long.”