JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) — A local brewery is hosting a holiday photoshoot for families and their pets in Siouxland.

According to a release from Jefferson Beer Supply, the second annual Santa Paws fundraiser will take place on December 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $35 session fee, and proceeds will go towards the new Tower Park Jefferson Playground.

Bring any pet to have photos taken with Santa Claus. All participating dogs must be leashed at all times and all cats and small animals must remain in carriers until it is time for their photo.

Pet parents are asked to use good judgment on whether their furry friends will get along with other animals. Participants are asked to clean up after their pets.

Photos will be done by Cass Schmith of Back Roads Artistry. Each participant will get three to five photos via an online gallery which will be available the following day. One printed 5×7 image can be picked up in the taproom on or after December 23.

Additionally, Sit Pretty Dog Barkery will be at the event selling their locally made, wholesome dog snacks and treats. Pet parents are encouraged to ask about their pup’s birthday cake.

Time slots are limited, reserve yours here. Additional information can be found on the Jefferson Beer Supply’s website or Facebook page.