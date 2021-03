SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jay Leno, acclaimed TV late-night show host and an admired stand-up comedian, will return to the Orpheum Theatre stage this year.

The Orpheum Theatre announced on Monday that his show will take place on November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show are starting at $50 and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online, by calling 712-279-4850, or visiting the Primebank Box Office.