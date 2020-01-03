January first sparked Iowa State Park centennial celebrations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The New Year’s Day hikes launched the Iowa state park centennial in 2020.

At least 4, 358 hikers took part in First Day Hikes January 1, in 49 Iowa state parks, which is the highest attendance since the annual event began in 2012.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have so many people enjoy state parks on New Year’s Day. We heard many reports of first-time park visitors from Iowa and other states, and we were glad to see long-time park users among the thousands enjoying hikes,” Todd Coffelt, Parks, Forests, and Preserves bureau chief at the DNR said.

Of the 49 state parks, Walnut Woods State Park, West Des Moines, had the highest attendance with 410 hikers.

According to Coffelt, beautiful weather and comfortable temperatures helped spark attendance numbers.

“This is just the first of many outdoor events being planned to celebrate the state park centennial in 2020, so get ready for a fun year,” Coffelt added.

This was the ninth year of First day Hikes in Iowa, with 1,400 hikers in 2019.

You can find more information on the centennial celebration opportunities at the Iowa DNR website.

First Day Hikes are part of a national effort by the National Association of State Park directors to increase visitation to state parks in the United States.

For more information, you can visit the First Day Hikes state parks webpage.