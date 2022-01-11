SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The campaign for Woodbury County Attorney has another candidate entering the race.

According to the release, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney, James Loomis, launched his campaign on Tuesday afternoon to be the next Woodbury County Attorney.

“Although my campaign is only days old, I am proud to have earned the endorsements of over 30 active and retired law enforcement officers,” Loomis said. “These officers recognize the need for new leadership in the County Attorney’s office. They know that I am committed to pursuing justice, that I’m dedicated to strengthening our partnership, and that I am capable of prosecuting any crime that happens in our community.”

“During my discussions with law enforcement and community leaders, it is obvious that Woodbury County needs a County Attorney that will better communicate and be more engaged with outside agencies,” Loomis added. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve Woodbury County, repair these strained relationships and lead our office to ensure our community is safe.”

“My 19 years of experience includes 14 years in the felony division, prosecuting the most violent crimes in Siouxland. I’ve handled the homicides, the shootings, the armed robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults,” said Loomis. “These tough cases have prepared me to lead this office. I have the experience to serve Woodbury County in this capacity.”

Loomis has been working as Assistant Woodbury County Attorney since 2003.