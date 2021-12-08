NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man received additional charges after police said they found a pipe that tested positive for drugs.

Robert Laney, 43, of Norfolk, was arrested on Tuesday for a burglary warrant out of Missouri.

After his arrest, police stated that Laney asked an officer to contact someone to bring him his suitcase and other belongings to the police station.

During an inventory search of Laney’s suitcase, officers said they found a glass meth pipe in his suitcase. The pipe was tested for drugs, and the results came back positive for methamphetamine.

Along with the Missouri warrant, Lane was also booked into the Norfolk PD Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

Laney was later transported to the Madison County Jail.