LEC Authority Committee one step closer to new Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Progress towards the new Woodbury County Jail is gaining momentum.

The Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority Board Authority Committee is entering contract negotiations with Minnesota-based underwriter Piper-Jaffray to bring bonds to market with the Baker Group to supervise the building process.

Members of the Jail Committee said that both have local ties and would keep much of the work as local as possible.

“We want every piece of this building to be done, if at all possible, with local workers. We want contractors. We want workers out there at that job site working on it. That’s important to all of us on the Authority, and I believe it’s important to all of the people of Woodbury County,” said Ron Wieck, Jail Authority Committee Chair.

The next steps are to finalize the lease with the County Board of Supervisors.

Latest Stories