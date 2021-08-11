Jackson Street Brewing recalling drinks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jackson Street Brewing is issuing a recall for some of their drinks.

The company posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday they have received reports of their Tropical Breeze: Blackberry Pineapple Jam or Kraken re-fermenting and causing the drink to foam when opened.

Jackson Street Brewing is accepting returns that were purchased between July 31 and August 7 in exchange for a different beer, tokens, or refund.

Owners believe the issue may have been caused by a power failure they had on July 30. No recalls for other products have been issued as of Wednesday.