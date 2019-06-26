Jaci Hermstad receives 2nd dose of experimental ALS treatment

The Spencer woman with a rare form of ALS has received her second dose of treatment that may safe her life.

Jaci Hermstad received the first dose of the experimental drug earlier this month. Since she responded well, this dose will be double that amount administered last time.

Iowa Congressman Steve King gave remarks on Capitol Hill Tuesday, honoring Jaci’s strength and hoping for the best for her during the remaining treatments.

“There’s been no noticeable digression in her condition. I’m hopeful and prayerful that it will improve. We have a chance here at a miracle. So many people worked so well together to get this done,” Representative Steve King said.

Congressman Kin introduced Jaci’s Bill earlier this year so the experimental treatment could get FDA approval.