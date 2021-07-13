J.D. Scholten won’t seek office in 2022

(KCAU) — After twice making serious bids to claim Iowa’s 4th Congressional seat long held Republicans, Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten said he will not seek office in 2022.

The Morningside College grad, who had never sough public office before narrowly losing to Republican Steve King in 2018, quickly gained attention from the Democratic Party.

Scholten, who is now serving as the executive director of RuralVote.org, said he is focused on improving Democrats’ chances in rural America rather than his own campaign, with a goal of improving Democratic support by 5 percent in 39 battleground counties across the country.

Scholten has used that philosophy he used in Iowa campaigns.