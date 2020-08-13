(KCAU) – Political candidates have had to get creative in order to campaign during the pandemic.
That leads one Siouxland hopeful to climb in the back of a pickup tonight.
Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten launching a tour of Iowa’s 4th District with a parking lot rally in Sioux City.
Two years ago during a traditional campaign season, the Democrat lost a close race to incumbent Steve King.
This time around, he’s facing republican Randy Feenstra and the campaign trail looks a bit different.
Scholten says he plans to visit all 375 incorporated towns in Iowa’s 4th District, talking with folks about the issues for the first time in months.
Latest Stories
- J.D. Scholten holds parking lot rally
- Postponed by pandemic: Only 27% of Americans have taken a vacation during COVID-19
- Former Iowa, Spirit Lake standout Ryan Kriener inks professional contract with Helios Suns
- Digital Exclusive: Briar Cliff’s Men Volleyball members react to the cancelation of program
- Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate faces hate crime charge in attack on guard