J.C. Penney releases a list of store closures, Sioux City location to remain open

FILE – In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a J.C. Penney store sits closed in Roseville, Mich. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate. Penney said late Friday, May 15, 2020, it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — J.C. Penney has released a list of the 154 stores that will be closing across the United States on Thursday.

The retail giant’s list of closures doesn’t have the Sioux City store on it but does show that the Carroll and Marshalltown locations in Iowa are closing.

The company mentions that Nebraska and South Dakota each have one store that will be closing.

Those locations are the Grand Island store in Nebraska and Brookings location in South Dakota.

The retail giant has announced on Thursday that it has taken the first step in implementing its store optimization strategy.

The company said following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of the store performance and future strategic fit for J.C. Penney that it has identified the first phase of closing 154 stores.

J.C. Penney reported that it expects more phases of the store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks.

They intend to lower its store footprint and focus the resources on its strongest stores and their website, as it remains focused on its plan for renewal and driving sustainable, profitable growth.

The store closing sales for the first round of closures at the 154 locations are expected to take 10 to 16 weeks to complete.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come. I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.” “We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want. As of June 4, 2020, we have reopened nearly 500 stores since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions and we look forward to opening more. We are excited to welcome back our customers and associates at these locations, and we will continue to take actions to be best positioned to build on our over 100-year history.” From Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney.

On May 15, the company said it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders holding about 70% of JCPenney’s first-lien debt to lower its outstanding indebtedness and strengthen its financial position.

The 118-year-old retail giant announced on the same day that it filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and said that it will be closing 30% of its 846 stores.

For the full list of the J.C. Penney store closures across the country, click here.

