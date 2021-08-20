‘It’s the least you can do as a parent’: Pregnant Siouxlander gets COVID-9 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is facing another surge in COVID-19 cases this summer as the Delta variant spreads. Medical experts are urging the population get vaccinated, including pregnant women, but many stay reluctant to get the vaccine.

A Siouxlander contracted COVID-19 early on in her pregnancy and said her experience made her never want to go through something like that again. With certain people still hesitant to get the vaccine, pregnant women, too, were debating whether or not to get the shot.

“The idea that this delicate newborn baby is going to be born with a little bit of protection, you know, I just feel like it’s the least you can do as a parent,” Abby Rook said.

Rook is 36 weeks pregnant and received both doses of Moderna after contracting the virus early on in the pandemic.

“At about 7 weeks pregnant, I contracted COVID-19 and was incredibly sick. I was basically out of commission for a week,” Rook said.

At the time, Rook had her hands full, with a 14-month-old to take care of. She described her experience as ‘painful and overwhelming,’ prompting her to get the vaccine as soon as she could.

“I just realized I couldn’t guarantee that I would still be protected by antibodies, and I wanted to make sure that come the end of my pregnancy, things would go smoothly and COVID wouldn’t be a concern, so the idea was that he would get the antibodies, too,” Rook said.

“The antibodies cross the placenta and your baby is protected, one of the other reasons to get it, is the benefits for your baby. It goes through your breast milk, so you’re protecting you and your baby,” said Dr. Alfred Fleming, a physician with UnityPoint Clinic Maternal Fetal Medicine.

Nationwide, only 22 percent of eligible pregnant patients have received the vaccine. Fleming said that’s a surprisingly low percentage. However, pregnant women were not included in initial trials by vaccine makers, therefore, the CDC couldn’t make an official recommendation.

Last week, the CDC released new safety data urging the pregnant population to get their shots.

“If you look at hospitalizations, 95 percent of patients that are hospitalized and dying from the virus, it’s because they’re unvaccinated and it’s due to the Delta variant,” Fleming said.

According to the CDC, pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are likely to have a more severe infection, be hospitalized and need a ventilator. Contracting the virus while pregnant could also cause miscarriage or even stillbirth.

Rook said, thankfully, she wasn’t hospitalized while sick but wants to ensure the safety of her unborn child.

“We now have the responsibility to protect two young kids, which is kind of scary on it’s own, let alone in the middle of a pandemic,” Rook said.

“Not only are you protecting yourself but your baby, your family, your community, and you’re helping to end the pandemic,” Fleming said.

Fleming adds women who got the vaccine while pregnant had a higher level of antibodies in their system and in their children than moms who did not get the shot while pregnant but did get the virus.