It’s not Walthill’s first rodeo, but it is their last

WALTHILL, Neb, (KCAU) – For almost half a century, the town of Walthill, Nebraska has held an annual rodeo, but this weekend will be there last.

For 45 years this special event has given the folks of Walthill and their surrounding communities an opportunity to celebrate, reminisce, and enjoy their time together.

Unfortunately, due to a drop in attendance and how much work goes into setting up the event, this will be the final Waltihill rodeo. But as one can imagine, they’re not going out without a bang.

There’s going to be a rodeo queen contest, mutton busting, karaoke, firefighter water fights, a quilt show and much more.

Events will be taking place throughout the weekend.