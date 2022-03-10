SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Grocery costs continue to set records and the conflict in Europe is taking an additional toll on those prices.

Russia and Ukraine account for more than a quarter of all global wheat exports and the tensions are impacting prices.

The cost of a bushel of wheat hit a 14 year high last week.

The associated director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Valerie Petersen said this situation causes uncertainty for the Food Bank’s budget.

“So there are definitely a lot of things we have to look at and see where are we going to have to make these shifts in the upcoming months,” said Petersen.

In addition to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, supply chain issues and low crop yields are contibuting to the rise of wheat prices.