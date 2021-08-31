‘It’s frustrating:’ Funding for new LEC continues to be met with criticism

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The funding for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center continued to bring criticism at Tuesday’s Woodbury County Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

For the third time, people voiced concerns over the county’s plan to use federal coronavirus relief funding to help pay for the center.

Board members addressed concerns and addressed a letter from C.W. Suter, a local company contracted to provide HVAC systems for the new center.

Board Chairman Rocky De Witt said concerns will continue to be answered but adds the LEC is not a recent proposal.

“It’s frustrating because this has been literally talked about for five years if not more, and we’re finally making progress on it or it feels like it, and it feels like we’re getting hamstrung by the red tape.”

The official groundbreaking for the new LEC is scheduled for September 15.